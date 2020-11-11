News / Nation

Hong Kong residents in Guangdong, Macau can return without quarantine from late November

Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2020-11-11
The HKSAR government decided to launch the "Return2hk" travel scheme which allows HK residents returning from Guangdong, Macau to be exempted from a 14-day quarantine since Nov 23. 
Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2020-11-11

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government decided on Wednesday to launch the "Return2hk" travel scheme which allows Hong Kong residents returning from neighboring Guangdong Province or the Macau SAR to be exempted from a 14-day quarantine on meeting certain requirements since November 23.

Tommy Yuen, Director for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs (Special Duties) of the HKSAR government, told a press conference that since the epidemic situation of COVID-19 in Guangdong Province and the Macau SAR is relatively stable and under control, the HKSAR government decided to launch the scheme as a first step to gradually and orderly open up normal personnel exchanges between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

Under the scheme, returnees from Guangdong or Macau need to apply for a specific quota and meet certain requirements to skip the mandatory quarantine, including possession of a proof of a valid negative nucleic acid test result issued by recognized institutions upon arrival in Hong Kong.

Yuen said that at the beginning, a daily quota of 3,000 would be set at the Shenzhen Bay Port and 2,000 at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Hong Kong Port.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
