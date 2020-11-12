Xi to attend BRICS summit, APEC economic leaders' meeting and G20 summit via video link

All the above meetings will be held via video link.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 12th BRICS summit, the 27th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting and the 15th Group of 20 summit in the following two weeks in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Thursday.

According to Hua, Xi will attend the BRICS summit on November 17 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on November 20 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. He will attend the G20 summit, to be held from November 21 to 22, at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.