China's Qingdao cleared of COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  11:27 UTC+8, 2020-11-12
The eastern Chinese city of Qingdao has seen the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases drop to zero, the local health commission said on Thursday.
CFP

Residents wait to get tested for coronavirus in Qingdao, Shandong Province, on October 12, 2020. 

As of Wednesday, all 14 patients reported since October 12 were discharged from the hospital after recovery, according to the Qingdao municipal health commission.

Earlier investigation showed inappropriate disinfection in the CT room at the Qingdao Chest Hospital led to the new cluster of infections after two stevedores, who had handled imported frozen seafood, were diagnosed as asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on September 24. They were isolated at the Qingdao Chest Hospital and underwent CT scans in the hospital's CT room.

Qingdao conducted a citywide nucleic acid testing campaign covering all 11 million residents within five days to contain the spread of the virus.

Source: Xinhua
