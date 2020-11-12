News / Nation

Sheep donated from Mongolia to arrive in China's Wuhan

Xinhua
  15:17 UTC+8, 2020-11-12       0
The batch of 12,000 sheep, which were slaughtered, are expected to arrive in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, in two or three days.
CFP

Trucks loaded with sheep donated from Mongolia are ready to leave for Wuhan, Hubei Province, in Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on November 11, 2020.

Ten container trucks, loaded with the first batch of sheep donated from Mongolia, departed from the border city of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Thursday morning.

The processed mutton has been put into package boxes labeled "Mongolia-donated sheep."

Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga in February visited China at the critical stage of China's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control and promised to offer 30,000 sheep as a token of support.

From October 22, batches of donated sheep began to arrive in Erenhot, where they undergo quarantine and inspection and are slaughtered.

By Wednesday, 27,100 sheep donated from Mongolia had arrived in Erenhot.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
