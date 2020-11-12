China handles 675m parcels during Double 11 shopping festival

News / Nation

China's express delivery firms handled 675 million parcels nationwide on November 11, the Double 11 online shopping festival, an annual increase of 26.16 percent.
Imaginechina

Workers sort out packages in a warehouse in Huaian, Anhui Province, on November 11, 2020. 

China's express delivery firms handled 675 million parcels nationwide on November 11, the Double 11 online shopping festival, an increase of 26.16 percent year-on-year, the State Post Bureau said on Thursday.

The country's courier sector is well prepared for the peak season between the beginning of November this year and Spring Festival next year, improving its delivery capacity and efficiency, promoting green packaging, and strengthening its parcel disinfection system, the bureau said.

The sector has been witnessing rapid business volume growth since February as it recovers from the COVID-19 epidemic.

It is expected to handle over 75 billion parcels this year, according to the bureau.

