China spares no effort in developing COVID-19 vaccine

Xinhua
  21:13 UTC+8, 2020-11-12
China attaches great importance to the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and strictly observes international standards, as well as relevant laws and regulations, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson at a daily press briefing on Thursday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin's remarks came after Brazil's health regulator approved the resumption of clinical trials of a Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine following two days of suspension.

"We are glad to see the Phase III clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine resumed in Brazil," said Wang.

He added that four Chinese vaccine candidates had already launched the Phase III clinical trials in several countries, and all of the vaccines were tentatively safe.

"Many countries have spoken highly of Chinese-made vaccines," said the spokesperson, adding that Chinese firms have spared no effort in developing COVID-19 vaccines in line with science and regulations.

"China and Brazil have cooperated well in fighting the pandemic, and we believe our cooperation in this regard will contribute to prevailing over COVID-19 for both countries and the world," said Wang.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
