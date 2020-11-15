News / Nation

Central China city finds coronavirus on imported frozen pork packaging samples

Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0
Packaging samples from a batch of frozen pork in central Chinese city of Zhengzhou tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to local health authorities.

The 24 tons of frozen pork imported from Argentina were delivered to the capital of Henan Province by truck from Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province. Five of 15 samples tested positive for the virus, said the Zhengzhou center for disease control and prevention.

None of the goods had been distributed. Local authorities have sealed the goods, disinfected the vehicles and surrounding areas, quarantined those who had contact with the contaminated items, and reverse-traced the products.

Following an epidemiological investigation, none of the individuals who had contact with the products had any symptoms such as a cough or fever, and nucleic acid test results were all negative.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
