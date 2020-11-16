Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

A total of eight imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland Sunday, the commission said in its daily report.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the new imported cases, three were reported in Sichuan, two in Guangdong, and one each in Shanxi, Jiangsu and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the 3,701 imported cases, 3,348 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 353 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.