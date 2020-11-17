News / Nation

HKSAR gov't to inspect 2,500 aged buildings in aftermath of fatal fire

Xinhua
  09:03 UTC+8, 2020-11-17       0
Hong Kong government said it will complete the inspection of some 2,500 domestic or composite buildings aged 60 or above by the end of this year.
Xinhua
  09:03 UTC+8, 2020-11-17       0
HKSAR govt to inspect 2,500 aged buildings in aftermath of fatal fire
AFP

Police officers work next to a firefighter truck at the location of a fire in Hong Kong on early November 16, 2020 where seven people were killed and several others were injured when a blaze tore through an apartment on November 15, 2020.

The government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said it will complete the inspection of some 2,500 domestic or composite buildings aged 60 or above by the end of this year, in the aftermath of a deadly fire on Sunday night.

The fire incident on Canton Road has caused seven deaths so far. Ten people are still hospitalized, with seven in critical condition and one in serious condition.

The Fire Services Department has set up a dedicated investigation team to probe the cause of the fire and the related severe casualties.

The FSD and the Buildings Department will embark on a special exercise with a target to complete the inspection of some 2,500 domestic or composite buildings that are aged 60 or above by the end of this year and pay special attention to the condition of the buildings' common means of escapes and whether there are fire hazards, the government said in a statement.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam inspected the scene of the fire incident on Monday and instructed relevant departments to take follow-up actions.

The Social Welfare Department and the Home Affairs Department will render all necessary assistance to the victims of the fire accident, Lam said.

As the deceased and injured are ethnic minorities, the HAD will learn about their needs through organizations dedicated to providing support services for ethnic minorities, and will arrange appropriate counseling services. The district office will provide assistance to families of the deceased and injured in their applications for the Emergency Relief Fund or the Special Aid Fund, as well as liaise on behalf of them with various assistance funds operated by other charitable organizations.

"The HKSAR government attaches great importance to fire safety in buildings, in particular those aged buildings with fire safety facilities not up to the current standard. We hope to enhance fire safety in buildings and improve the living environment of residents through urban renewal and building rehabilitation," Lam said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     