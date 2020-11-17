News / Nation

British diplomat earns hero status after river rescue

A British diplomat has become a hero in China after a video of him rescuing a student from a swollen river racked up tens of millions of views on social media.
Britain's mission in Chongqing said on Monday that its Consul General Stephen Ellison leapt into action at the weekend to save a woman who had fallen into a river coursing through a nearby tourist town.

"Due to the timely rescue, the woman quickly recovered her breathing and consciousness," read the post on the consulate's official Weibo page.

Ellison, 61, was visiting the town on Saturday when he heard a cry from a crowd of people as the woman fell into the water.

Video footage shared by the consulate and various Chinese media outlets shows Ellison jumping fully clothed into the river, where the unnamed woman was struggling to stay afloat.

Stephen Ellison

Ellison — by several media accounts an accomplished triathlete — dragged her to a lifebuoy thrown from the riverbank before dragging the two of them to shore.

"We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General," the UK diplomatic mission in China tweeted on Monday.

Ellison's actions earned praise from his boss back in London, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who echoed the sentiments.

"Very proud of Stephen Ellison, our new Consul General in Chongqing, China, for saving a student from drowning at the weekend," he tweeted. "His bravery and commitment demonstrates the very best of British diplomats around the world."

The hashtag #British Consul-General in Chongqing saves female student who fell in the water had gained almost 40 million acknowledgements on Weibo by Monday evening.

"For a man of such advanced age to save another person from the water in such cold weather, regardless of his own safety, he is a hero and gentleman!" read one comment, liked nearly 2,000 times.

"Regardless of our differences... to act heroically is a virtue and should be praised," wrote another.

Ellison took up his post in June this year after serving as a senior diplomat at the British embassy in Beijing since 2014.

