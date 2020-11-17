Xi sends congratulatory letter to Aung San Suu Kyi

Xi Jinping on Monday sent a letter to Aung San Suu Kyi, congratulating her party on retaining power in the recent general elections.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping on Monday sent a letter to Aung San Suu Kyi, chairperson of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), congratulating her party on retaining power in the recent general elections.

In his letter, Xi said he was glad to hear that the general elections took place smoothly in Myanmar and that the NLD led by Aung San Suu Kyi achieved good results, and would like to extend his sincere congratulations to Aung San Suu Kyi and the people of Myanmar.

Xi added that he is confident that under the leadership of Aung San Suu Kyi, the NLD will surely make even greater accomplishments in the lofty cause of achieving national prosperity.

Pointing out that China and Myanmar are good neighbors linked by mountains and rivers and sharing a profound pauk-phaw (fraternal) friendship, Xi noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He recalled that during his successful state visit to Myanmar early this year, the two sides agreed to jointly build a China-Myanmar community with a shared future, ushering in a new era of bilateral relations.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, the two parties and the two countries have been supporting and helping each other, demonstrating through concrete actions the spirit of a community with a shared future that features China and Myanmar sticking together through thick and thin.

Meanwhile, he stressed that the close and friendly exchanges between the CPC and the NLD have played an important part in the healthy and steady development of China-Myanmar relations, and that China attaches great importance to developing relations between the two parties and between the two countries.

Xi said he stands ready to work with Aung San Suu Kyi to enhance the political guidance for the relations between the two parties and between the two countries and deepen exchanges and mutual learning between the two ruling parties.

He also called for concerted efforts to promote practical cooperation in various fields within the frameworks of the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, and push for a fruitful China-Myanmar community with a shared future, so as to create more benefits for the two countries and their people.