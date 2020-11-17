Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong drop by over 90% for 9 consecutive months amid COVID-19

The HK Tourism Board announced visitor arrivals to HK in Oct dropped by 99.8% year on year, making Oct the 9th month to witness a decline of over 90% since Feb due to the pandemic.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has announced that visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in October dropped by 99.8 percent year on year to 7,817, making October the ninth month to witness a decline of over 90 percent since February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the figures released by the HKTB, compared with the same period last year, visitor arrivals between January and October declined by 92.9 percent to less than 3.56 million.

As the bilateral Air Travel Bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore with designated flights to be launched on Sunday, the board said it was actively gearing up to welcome the first batch of Singaporean visitors with gifts and over 1,000 promotions and special offers.

Hong Kong and Singapore had both responded positively to the Air Travel Bubble, especially with bubble flights from Singapore to Hong Kong before the end of the month already fully booked, said Chairman of the HKTB Pang Yiu-kai.

The board said it will seize the opportunity to promote Hong Kong to various source markets, in an effort to strengthen the region's international presence and uphold Hong Kong as a top-of-mind destination among people around the world.