News / Nation

Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong drop by over 90% for 9 consecutive months amid COVID-19

Xinhua
  20:51 UTC+8, 2020-11-17       0
The HK Tourism Board announced visitor arrivals to HK in Oct dropped by 99.8% year on year, making Oct the 9th month to witness a decline of over 90% since Feb due to the pandemic.
Xinhua
  20:51 UTC+8, 2020-11-17       0

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has announced that visitor arrivals to Hong Kong in October dropped by 99.8 percent year on year to 7,817, making October the ninth month to witness a decline of over 90 percent since February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the figures released by the HKTB, compared with the same period last year, visitor arrivals between January and October declined by 92.9 percent to less than 3.56 million.

As the bilateral Air Travel Bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore with designated flights to be launched on Sunday, the board said it was actively gearing up to welcome the first batch of Singaporean visitors with gifts and over 1,000 promotions and special offers.

Hong Kong and Singapore had both responded positively to the Air Travel Bubble, especially with bubble flights from Singapore to Hong Kong before the end of the month already fully booked, said Chairman of the HKTB Pang Yiu-kai.

The board said it will seize the opportunity to promote Hong Kong to various source markets, in an effort to strengthen the region's international presence and uphold Hong Kong as a top-of-mind destination among people around the world.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     