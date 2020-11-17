Coronavirus epidemic intensifies in Taiwan

Taiwan has reported 50 new COVID-19 cases since November 1, indicating an escalating trend of the epidemic, the island's epidemic monitoring agency said on Tuesday.

Two men tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan on Tuesday, marking the tenth consecutive day the island had new cases, the agency said in a press release.

The two patients, both Taiwan residents, have returned from Myanmar and Indonesia, respectively, the statement said.

The total number of infections in Taiwan has increased to 605. Of the confirmed cases, seven died, 539 recovered, and 59 others remain hospitalized, according to the agency.