Hong Kong reports 9 more COVID-19 cases, disallows visiting people under hotel quarantine

  19:28 UTC+8, 2020-11-18
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Wednesday reported nine additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases to 5,479 in Hong Kong.

Among the newly reported cases, six had a travel history during the incubation period, one was a local case with unknown sources while the other two were epidemiologically linked with a previous local case, the CHP said in a statement.

A total of 125 cases have been recorded in the 14 days from November 4-17, including 18 with unknown sources.

Starting Wednesday, the Department of Health (DH) disallowed visitors for any person under compulsory quarantine in hotels. If confinees have the need to replenish goods or food, their friends, family members or hotel staff can place them outside the guestrooms for the confinees to pick up without face-to-face contact.

If a person under compulsory hotel quarantine requires the company of a carer which requires prior permission from DH, the carer also has to be quarantined in the hotel till the end of the quarantine period.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 109 patients with COVID-19 infections are still being treated in hospitals, including eight in critical condition.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
