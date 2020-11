Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Dialogues in Beijing via video link.

Xi said that to beat the COVID-19 virus and promote global recovery, the international community must close ranks and jointly respond to the crisis and meet the test.

China will expand domestic demand as a strategic priority and ensure smooth flow of economic activity, Xi said.