News / Nation

Health official warns of worsening epidemic as more cases reported in Hong Kong

Xinhua
  21:24 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0
A HKSAR public health official warned of a worsening epidemic situation as more COVID-19 cases detected recently indicated increasing transmission chains in the community.
Xinhua
  21:24 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0

A public health official of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Thursday warned of a worsening epidemic situation as more COVID-19 cases detected recently indicated increasing transmission chains in the community.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 12 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including eight imported cases. Out of the four local infections, two had unknown sources. Meanwhile, there were also about 20 people primarily testing positive.

Over the past two weeks, 131 new cases were reported in Hong Kong, with 19 of unclear origin.

Controller of the CHP Wong Ka-hing cautioned against a sharp rebound in coronavirus infections in the short term and urged Hong Kong residents to keep social distancing and maintain good personal hygiene in a bid to prevent the epidemic situation from worsening.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has rose to 5,491 in Hong Kong. Currently, 109 patients are being treated in hospitals, with eight in critical condition.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     