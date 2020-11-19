Health official warns of worsening epidemic as more cases reported in Hong Kong

A HKSAR public health official warned of a worsening epidemic situation as more COVID-19 cases detected recently indicated increasing transmission chains in the community.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 12 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including eight imported cases. Out of the four local infections, two had unknown sources. Meanwhile, there were also about 20 people primarily testing positive.

Over the past two weeks, 131 new cases were reported in Hong Kong, with 19 of unclear origin.

Controller of the CHP Wong Ka-hing cautioned against a sharp rebound in coronavirus infections in the short term and urged Hong Kong residents to keep social distancing and maintain good personal hygiene in a bid to prevent the epidemic situation from worsening.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has rose to 5,491 in Hong Kong. Currently, 109 patients are being treated in hospitals, with eight in critical condition.