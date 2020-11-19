Northeast China braces for blizzards, blue alert issued

China's meteorological authorities on Thursday renewed a blue alert for blizzards in the country's northeast regions.

The National Meteorological Center said snowfall is likely to hit some parts of northeast China's Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces from Thursday evening to Friday evening, with at least 4 cm of new snow expected.

Blizzards are expected to deposit up to 15 cm of snow in the eastern part of Heilongjiang, the center said.

The center advised residents to avoid outdoor activities and urged local authorities to take precautions with roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.