Chinese mainland reports 17 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 17 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

A total of 17 imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland Thursday. Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Fujian, four in Shanghai, three in Shaanxi, two in Guangdong, and one each in Beijing and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected case, locally transmitted, was reported in Tianjin, the commission said.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 3,752 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,446 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 306 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

A total of 20 COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Thursday, according to the report.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,398 by Thursday, including 311 still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 81,453 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Thursday. A total of 12,412 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Fourteen new asymptomatic cases were reported Thursday, all arriving from outside the mainland. One imported case was re-categorized as a confirmed case on the same day.

A total of 373 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation, with 367 arriving from outside the mainland.