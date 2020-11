Nine people were killed after a truck crashed into a funeral procession at around 5 am Friday morning in central China, local authorities said.

Nine people were killed after a truck crashed into a funeral procession at around 5 am Friday morning in central China, local authorities said.

Another four people were injured and hospitalized from the incident that occurred on a national highway in Huaibin County, Henan Province, according to the county's publicity department.

The Ministry of Public Security has sent a team to investigate the case, the department said.