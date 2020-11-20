Meng Wanzhou case remains political despite Canada's attempts to cover up facts: FM spokesperson

China reiterated the political nature of the Meng Wanzhou case, and said Canada's role as accomplice remains unchanged despite the government's attempts to cover up the facts.

China on Friday reiterated the political nature of the Meng Wanzhou case, and said Canada's disgraceful role as accomplice remains unchanged despite the Canadian government's attempts to cover up the facts and mislead the public.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked to comment on a statement Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made when asked if he regrets the 2018 arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou. Meng was arrested in December of 2018 in Vancouver following a US extradition request.

"Do I regret that Canada followed its laws? Do I regret that Canada lived up to a longstanding extradition treaty with our closest ally? Absolutely not," Trudeau said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Dialogues on Thursday.

"Why is Canada the only country that 'lived up to' the extradition treaty with the United States in this matter? Why don't other US allies fulfill their obligations? " Zhao asked at a daily press briefing.

"It is because they do not want to get involved in this dirty US intrigue, and they do not want to satisfy the self-interests of that country at the expense of their own people," he stressed.

China's position on the Meng Wanzhou case has been consistent and clear, Zhao said, adding that as evidenced by the disclosed facts and a multitude of questionable points, the political nature of the case will not be altered no matter how the Canadian Government endeavors to cover up the facts and mislead the public.

"We have noticed that more and more clear-sighted people in Canada, including politicians, lawyers, judges and former diplomats, have openly demanded that the Canadian government make an independent decision to release Meng Wanzhou," Zhao said, urging Canadian leaders to heed these voices of justice.