News / Nation

China gives Mongolia-donated sheep to COVID-19 frontline workers

Xinhua
  19:26 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
The bureau of commerce in Hubei announced the 30,000 sheep, which Mongolia donated, will be distributed to medical workers who have assisted in the fight against COVID-19.
Xinhua
  19:26 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0

The bureau of commerce in central China's Hubei Province announced Friday that the 30,000 sheep, which Mongolia donated, will be distributed to nationwide medical workers who have assisted in the province's fight against COVID-19.

The first batch of 11,267 sheep, which were slaughtered, has arrived at the provincial capital of Wuhan, said Qin Jun, head of the bureau, at a specially-arranged distribution ceremony held in Wuhan, once the hardest-hit by COVID-19.

The sheep will be delivered in batches to medical workers in Hubei who have made significant contributions to the anti-epidemic campaign, the relatives of those who died in the line of duty, and medical teams across the country that had been dispatched to Hubei to offer a helping hand.

People in Hubei would like to express their sincere gratitude for the donation and deeply cherish the people-to-people friendship with Mongolia, said Qin.

Hubei has entrusted the task of delivering the sheep with strict anti-epidemic measures to professional cold-chain logistics companies.

Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga in February visited China during a critical stage of China's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control and promised to send 30,000 sheep as a token of support.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     