China gives Mongolia-donated sheep to COVID-19 frontline workers

The bureau of commerce in Hubei announced the 30,000 sheep, which Mongolia donated, will be distributed to medical workers who have assisted in the fight against COVID-19.

The bureau of commerce in central China's Hubei Province announced Friday that the 30,000 sheep, which Mongolia donated, will be distributed to nationwide medical workers who have assisted in the province's fight against COVID-19.

The first batch of 11,267 sheep, which were slaughtered, has arrived at the provincial capital of Wuhan, said Qin Jun, head of the bureau, at a specially-arranged distribution ceremony held in Wuhan, once the hardest-hit by COVID-19.

The sheep will be delivered in batches to medical workers in Hubei who have made significant contributions to the anti-epidemic campaign, the relatives of those who died in the line of duty, and medical teams across the country that had been dispatched to Hubei to offer a helping hand.

People in Hubei would like to express their sincere gratitude for the donation and deeply cherish the people-to-people friendship with Mongolia, said Qin.

Hubei has entrusted the task of delivering the sheep with strict anti-epidemic measures to professional cold-chain logistics companies.

Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga in February visited China during a critical stage of China's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control and promised to send 30,000 sheep as a token of support.