News / Nation

China's 'iron man' captures marvel of flying with DIY jetpack

Xinhua
  19:33 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
Liftoff, hover, glide... After more than 40 trial flights, 34-year-old Liu Dongsheng, dubbed China's "iron man" among netizens, has defied gravity with his self-made jet suit.
Xinhua
  19:33 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0
Chinas iron man captures marvel of flying with DIY jetpack

Liftoff, hover, glide... After more than 40 trial flights, 34-year-old Liu Dongsheng, dubbed China's "iron man" among netizens, has defied gravity with his self-made jet suit, stepping out into the sky inspired by his favorite Marvel hero.

The gear, with a full fuel payload, can fly three to five minutes at a maximum altitude of 200 meters and cover five to 10 kilometers, making moves in any direction, as well as turns and braking. Yet for safety concerns, Liu did not go higher than three meters in his tests.

With the dream of flying since childhood, Liu used to make good use of his spare time dedicating his studies to mechanics and returned to his hometown in Hekou County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, to set up a business instead of teaching Chinese as a foreign language after college graduation.

Liu took a fancy to model making when he was a third grader and made a rubber-band model plane himself.

"I often took apart my toys and reassembled them when I was a child," he recalled. "Toy cars and planes, even the family tape recorder, you name it."

Before designing his jetpack, Liu was a robotic combat fan and built a team with his several friends in 2016 to make their own combat robots. They created more than 30 battlebots of various weight classes and sizes in just over a year's time and won first place at the FMB Championship held in Shanghai, a competition for combat robots.

In 2018, Liu's flying dream was reignited as he came across an online video of British inventor Richard Browning experimenting with his DIY jet-powered flying suit.

Liu then wrapped himself up in researching how such kind of gear is made and how it works. He called up a team to develop the jet suit half a year later, yet the first steps are always difficult.

"Engine tests and the design of the flight control system were the most challenging parts," Liu said. Not professionally trained, he had to ask friends for their remote assistance on the design of the flight control unit.

Though after more than one year of designing, testing and tinkering, Liu still remembered his failure in the first trial flight in April 2019.

"That was par for the course. It's not an easy task after all," he said comforting and encouraging himself. Liu and his team solved the key technical problems one by one in the following trials before the heavy jetpack finally took the 74-kg man off the ground.

To get better control of the suit, Liu started to build up his upper body strength and body balance and shed over 10 kg in months. He is able to skillfully operate the gear now, although once a crash left him with six stitches in his chin.

Liu has spent some 700,000 yuan (US$106,750) on making the jet suit and purchasing relevant accessories and aviation diesel.

"Fortunately, my family is quite supportive of me in fulfilling my dream," he said.

Liu's team has filed a national invention patent application for the suit and is working on a new model with better safety performance, longer flight endurance and a lightweight design.

"We wish that more people will have the chance to fully enjoy the pleasure of flying," Liu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     