China will from Friday allow citizens over 70 to apply for driving licenses if their health meets the requirements for safe driving.

China will from Friday allow citizens over 70 to apply for driving licenses if their health meets the requirements for safe driving.

People over 70 are now permitted to apply for driving licenses for small vehicles and mopeds, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Applicants are required to pass memory, judgment and reaction assessments, and must have annual health check-ups and submit the results, said the ministry.