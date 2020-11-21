News / Nation

Tianjin reports 5 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  11:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-21       0
Five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were confirmed in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Friday, local authorities said on Saturday.
Xinhua
  11:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-21       0

Five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were confirmed in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Friday, local authorities said on Saturday.

Four of them were reported early Friday from the Kanhaixuan residential community in Tianjin, after an asymptomatic carrier was found in the community, according to the city's center for disease control and prevention.

The community was classified as a high-risk area for COVID-19 starting from 2am Friday.

The other case, a 52-year-old man, is a close contact of the personnel exposed to a cold storage facility in Dongli District, where the fish tested positive for the virus.

The man surnamed Yang was diagnosed later Friday as the 145th locally-transmitted confirmed case when he was being quarantined in a hotel in the Binhai New Area.

Authorities started conducting nucleic acid tests for all residents in the Binhai New Area on Saturday morning, which will take two to three days.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     