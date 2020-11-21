Singapore to require air travel bubble passengers from China's Hong Kong to take on-arrival test

All arriving passengers from China's Hong Kong under the Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble will be required to take an on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test at Changi Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced on Saturday that all arriving passengers from China's Hong Kong under the Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble will be required to take an on-arrival COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at Changi Airport.

The new requirement is added as COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong have been rising over the past few days. The CAAS said the health authorities of both sides are in close contact and monitoring the situation, and the ATB arrangement will be launched as scheduled on Sunday.

According to the previous rules, travelers under the ATB from Hong Kong will only be required to take a pre-departure COVID-19 PCR test and obtain a negative test result before departing for Singapore.

The CAAS also said that the newly-added on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test will cost S$196 (US$145.89) per traveler, but Singapore will exempt travelers arriving in the first week from paying for the test, so as to give travelers under the ATB time to adjust to this change.

The authority added that after the test, travelers must self-isolate in their place of residence, while waiting for the results, which will take about six to eight hours. They are to take private transportation, taxi, or private hire car from the airport to their declared place of accommodation.