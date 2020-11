Two new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in a border city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Two new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in a border city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the regional health commission said.

The cases were reported between 7 am and 4 pm Saturday in the city of Manzhouli, which borders Russia and Mongolia.

Epidemiological surveys into the cases and the related screening work are underway.