Chinese mainland reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Of the domestically transmitted cases, two were reported in Inner Mongolia and one in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

China's National Health Commission said Sunday that it received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, including three domestically transmitted and 14 imported cases.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, two were reported in Inner Mongolia and one in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, the commission said.

The new imported cases were reported in Fujian, Shanghai, Shaanxi, Beijing, Tianjin, Zhejiang, Guangxi and Sichuan, the commission said.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 3,775 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,474 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 301 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

On Saturday, nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,431, including 316 patients still being treated, with five in severe condition.

Altogether 81,481 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 11,375 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,107 were discharged Saturday, according to the commission.

Also on Saturday, 11 new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as confirmed case.

A total of 365 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation, with 361 arriving from outside the mainland.

By the end of Saturday, 5,560 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 108 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macau SAR, and 611 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 5,248 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, while 46 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 546 in Taiwan.