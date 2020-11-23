Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Internet Conference - Internet Development Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the World Internet Conference - Internet Development Forum that opened Monday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the World Internet Conference - Internet Development Forum that opened Monday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province.

In today's world, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is thriving, driving the rapid development of digital technology, Xi noted in the letter.

Since the novel coronavirus outbreak, telemedicine, e-learning, sharing platforms and collaboration systems have been widely used, Xi said, hailing the Internet's important role in promoting economic recovery, ensuring social progress in countries around the world, and promoting international cooperation against COVID-19.

"China is ready to work with other countries to seize the historic opportunities presented by the information revolution, foster new growth drivers through innovation, break new ground in digital cooperation, create a new pattern for cybersecurity, build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, and join hands to create a brighter future for humanity," the letter read.