News / Nation

China's 2019 sci-fi blockbuster to re-release as extended version

Xinhua
  19:02 UTC+8, 2020-11-23       0
China's 2019 science-fiction blockbuster film "The Wandering Earth" is set for re-release in China on November 26 as an extended version with 11 minutes of new content.
Xinhua
  19:02 UTC+8, 2020-11-23       0

China's 2019 science-fiction blockbuster film "The Wandering Earth" is set for re-release in China on November 26 as an extended version with 11 minutes of new content, according to an announcement on the movie's official social media account Monday.

Widely hailed as a landmark sci-fi, the movie has greatly enhanced both Chinese audiences and the film industry's passion for the genre and boosted their confidence in seeing more such outstanding domestic productions.

"The Wandering Earth," released on February 5, 2019, raked in more than 4.68 billion yuan (713 million US dollars) at China's box office.

Adapted from a Chinese novel by Hugo Award-winning author Liu Cixin, the film is set in the future and tells of an audacious attempt of mankind to save the Earth as the sun is about to expand into a red giant and devour the planet.

On the heels of its great market success, the critically acclaimed film won its director Guo Fan numerous awards, including a Hundred Flowers Award for best director.

According to the announcement, the re-release has been titled "The Wandering Earth: Beyond 2020 Special Edition" with tickets priced below 15 yuan, and all proceeds from the distribution will be donated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     