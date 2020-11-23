China's 2019 sci-fi blockbuster to re-release as extended version

China's 2019 science-fiction blockbuster film "The Wandering Earth" is set for re-release in China on November 26 as an extended version with 11 minutes of new content.

China's 2019 science-fiction blockbuster film "The Wandering Earth" is set for re-release in China on November 26 as an extended version with 11 minutes of new content, according to an announcement on the movie's official social media account Monday.

Widely hailed as a landmark sci-fi, the movie has greatly enhanced both Chinese audiences and the film industry's passion for the genre and boosted their confidence in seeing more such outstanding domestic productions.

"The Wandering Earth," released on February 5, 2019, raked in more than 4.68 billion yuan (713 million US dollars) at China's box office.

Adapted from a Chinese novel by Hugo Award-winning author Liu Cixin, the film is set in the future and tells of an audacious attempt of mankind to save the Earth as the sun is about to expand into a red giant and devour the planet.

On the heels of its great market success, the critically acclaimed film won its director Guo Fan numerous awards, including a Hundred Flowers Award for best director.

According to the announcement, the re-release has been titled "The Wandering Earth: Beyond 2020 Special Edition" with tickets priced below 15 yuan, and all proceeds from the distribution will be donated.