News / Nation

Elderly livestreamer becomes internet sensation in China

Xinhua
  19:03 UTC+8, 2020-11-23       0
Like many men at his age, Peng Guofei, 75, is a doting grandfather. Unlike his peers, he is also an avid livestreamer who has garnered Internet fame.
Xinhua
  19:03 UTC+8, 2020-11-23       0

Like many men at his age, Peng Guofei, 75, is a doting grandfather. Unlike his peers, he is also an avid livestreamer who has garnered Internet fame.

"I'm the 'Xiangxi Grandpa Fei' for everyone on the Internet," Peng told Xinhua at his home in Yangmu Village in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province.

Discussing social issues, introducing tourist attractions and touting local specialties, Peng has attracted 161,000 followers on his Douyin account, receiving more than 100 million views and 3.45 million likes.

Peng's hometown Yangmu, situated deep in a mountainous area, had a high poverty rate of 40.5 percent in 2014. The industry development had been restricted by the poor infrastructure in the village.

Thanks to the country's poverty alleviation efforts, Yangmu has seen improving water and electricity facilities in recent years. A 15-km optical fiber has been laid and the village has achieved full coverage of 4G signals.

In 2019, the village was lifted out of poverty, with the poverty rate dropping to 0.33 percent.

To help villagers increase income and prevent them from returning to poverty, local officials turned their eyes to livestreaming e-commerce.

At the end of 2019, village officials invited well-known media professionals to start a livestreaming training class for villagers.

When Peng heard the news, he signed up for the class immediately.

"He told us he'd like to be an Internet celebrity," said Dai Haiwen, a Party cadre of the village. "Although Peng is the oldest person in the training course, he was very active in class and had a strong interest in new things."

After the one-month training class, Peng opened the account of "Xiangxi Grandpa Fei" on Douyin in September, embarking on a journey to become a well-known livestreamer.

"Garnering Internet fame can make more people know about my hometown's special products. The livestreaming sessions are a channel for us to lure customers and make handsome profits," said Peng.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
TikTok
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     