Xi congratulates Biden on election as US president

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message to Joe Biden to congratulate him on election as US president.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message to Joe Biden to congratulate him on election as US president.

Promoting healthy and stable development of China-US relations not only serves the fundamental interests of the people in both countries, but also meets the common expectation of the international community, Xi said.

Xi said he hopes that the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, advance the healthy and stable development of China-US ties, and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development.

On the same day, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan sent a message to Kamala Harris to congratulate her on election as US vice president.