Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

The entire city of Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is tested for COVID-19. The first round of testing was finished on November 24, 2020.

China's National Health Commission said on Thursday that it received reports of 21 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday — nine locally transmitted cases and 12 imported ones.

The locally transmitted cases were reported in Inner Mongolia, the commission said in its daily report.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Shanghai, four in Guangdong, and one each in Jiangsu, Fujian and Sichuan.

Three new suspected cases related to the disease were reported on Wednesday, the commission said.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 3,821 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,543 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 278 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

Also on Wednesday, 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland, the commission said.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 86,490, with 306 patients still under treatment, including seven in severe conditions.

Altogether 81,550 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 10,768 close contacts were still under medical observation after 925 were discharged Wednesday.

Wednesday saw five asymptomatic cases newly reported, including four arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, four asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 321 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, with 317 arriving from outside the mainland.

By the end of Wednesday, 5,866 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 108 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macau SAR, and 623 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,295 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in the Macau SAR, and 553 in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
