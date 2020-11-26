Xi to address opening ceremony of China-ASEAN expo via video

Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on Friday via video.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on Friday via video, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.

The annual expo, and the business and investment summit between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be held in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Hua said.