HKSAR gov't doubles migrant admission scheme quota to expand talent pool

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government announced Thursday that the annual quota of the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme has been increased from 1,000 to 2,000.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government announced Thursday that the annual quota of the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme (QMAS) has been increased from 1,000 to 2,000.

A spokesperson for the HKSAR government said that since June 2006, the QMAS has been an important channel for Hong Kong to attract highly skilled or talented persons globally to settle in Hong Kong, thereby enhancing Hong Kong's international competitiveness.

The HKSAR government has decided to increase the annual quota of the QMAS to 2,000 with a view to enlarging Hong Kong's talent pool, the spokesperson said.

The annual quota of the QMAS has remained unchanged since the launch of the admission scheme in 2006. Following the release of the first Talent List in August 2018, applications under the QMAS have increased significantly. The quota allotted under the QMAS increased from 411 in 2017 to 874 in 2019.

The HKSAR government will continue to launch various measures to attract highly skilled or talented persons globally to develop their careers in Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.