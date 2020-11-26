Holiday arrangements for 2021 are unveiled
18:22 UTC+8, 2020-11-26 0
The State Council has said there will be 31 days off next year for China's major holidays, including Spring Festival, National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival.
18:22 UTC+8, 2020-11-26 0
Holiday arrangements for the next year have been unveiled by the State Council. There will be 31 days off for major holidays, including New Year's Day, Spring Festival, Qingming Festival, International Labor Day, Dragon Boat Festival, National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports