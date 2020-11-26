News / Nation

Hong Kong reports 81 new cases of COVID-19, dancing cluster related infections up to 311

Xinhua
  20:27 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 81 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Xinhua
  20:27 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 81 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 75 are local infections with 13 having unknown source of infection. Another 59 local cases are related to a dancing cluster, bringing the number of infections related to the dancing cluster to 311.

Hong Kong recorded 5,947 confirmed cases so far with 108 related deaths.

The dancing cluster has caused outbreaks in some more premises. The CHP urged people who had been to those premises to undergo COVID-19 testing, which is compulsory.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 429 COVID-19 patients are still being treated in hospitals, including seven in critical condition.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     