Hong Kong reports 81 new cases of COVID-19, dancing cluster related infections up to 311

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 81 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 75 are local infections with 13 having unknown source of infection. Another 59 local cases are related to a dancing cluster, bringing the number of infections related to the dancing cluster to 311.

Hong Kong recorded 5,947 confirmed cases so far with 108 related deaths.

The dancing cluster has caused outbreaks in some more premises. The CHP urged people who had been to those premises to undergo COVID-19 testing, which is compulsory.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 429 COVID-19 patients are still being treated in hospitals, including seven in critical condition.