News / Nation

Hospitals required to issue elderly-friendly epidemic policies

Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
The Chinese health authority has required hospitals to accommodate nonusers of smartphones while implementing high-tech epidemic prevention and control measures.
Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0

The Chinese health authority has required hospitals to accommodate nonusers of smartphones, especially senior citizens, while implementing high-tech epidemic prevention and control measures.

Wang Haidong, head of the elderly health department of the National Health Commission (NHC), said at a news briefing Thursday that hospitals should continue to offer elderly patients traditional face-to-face services including registration, payment and inquiries concerning test results.

There should also be hospital guides, volunteers and social workers to help the elderly, Wang said.

China's hospitals are encouraging patients to use digital means such as online registration and mobile payment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in medical institutions.

People are generally required to show a QR health code on their smartphones before they are allowed to enter such institutions.

However, for smartphone nonusers, valid identity documents and other paper certificates should also be acceptable, Wang explained.

Wang said the NHC will also work with hospitals to make it easier for the elderly to seek medical advice online.

Moreover, the commission will step up its efforts in helping the elderly to use smart technology.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     