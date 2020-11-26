500,000kw wind power plant now operational in central China

A 500,000-kilowatt wind power project is now operational in central China's Henan Province.

The 200 windmills in the city of Puyang began full operations earlier this week and will generate 1.17 billion kilowatt-hours of power each year, according to the China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd.

The power generated will reduce standard coal consumption by 350,000 tons annually, cutting nitrogen oxide and noxious gas emissions by 1.33 million tons, said Gao Wentao, deputy general manager of the group's wind power project department.

Another 86 windmills built in the city will soon also be connected to the grid, said Gao.

Project construction began in 2018, and all electrical circuits for the wind-driven generators have been buried underground to spare the surface farmland, he said.