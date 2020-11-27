News / Nation

HKSAR chief executive briefs international community on policy address

  08:54 UTC+8, 2020-11-27
  08:54 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam Thursday met with more than 80 members from the Consular Corps and the International Business Committee, briefing them on the 2020 Policy Address announced on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Lam referred to the details in the dedicated chapter on upholding "one country, two systems" in the policy address, and reiterated the importance of having a clear understanding of the constitutional order of the HKSAR.

She highlighted that the implementation of the national security law in the HKSAR has restored stability in Hong Kong and stressed that individuals' rights and freedoms would continue to be upheld.

Hong Kong has all along been an international city, and international connectivity is one of Hong Kong's key strengths, through which Hong Kong has developed into an international financial, trade and business center, she said.

This unique strength will also enable the HKSAR to play its role in the nation's "dual circulation" economic strategy and integrate better into the national development, she added.

"We are determined to strengthen our international connectivity in order to maintain our competitiveness," Lam said.

Lam also elaborated on the seven major policy directions supported by the central government. She welcomed the overseas business community to take part in the many exciting opportunities, such as those arising from initiatives to enhance Hong Kong's status as an international financial center, international aviation hub and international innovation and technology hub.

Since the announcement in the 2020 Policy Address of the HKSAR's pledge to strive to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050, the HKSAR government has received through the overseas economic and trade offices very positive feedback from the international partners, she said.

The Environment Bureau will spare no time and efforts in drawing up more proactive strategies and measures to reduce carbon emissions, and welcome experience sharing from overseas jurisdictions, she said.

