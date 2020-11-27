News / Nation

China calls on India to safeguard border peace and stability with sincerity

Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
China expects India to safeguard peace and stability along the border between the two countries with a sincere attitude and through positive actions.
Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0

China expects India to safeguard peace and stability along the border between the two countries with a sincere attitude and through positive actions, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday.

Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference when asked about the current situation on the China-India border following a military meeting between the two sides.

Since the eighth China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting on November 6, the situation on the China-India border has remained stable on the whole, he said.

Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and ensure their respective frontline troops exercise restraint and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations, said Ren.

China is ready to maintain communication with the Indian side through military and diplomatic channels, Ren said, adding "we hope that the Indian side will work with China toward the same goal, implement bilateral consensus with a sincere attitude and positive actions, so as to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the border areas."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     