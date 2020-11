Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday addressed the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit via video.

The annual expo, and the business and investment summit between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is held in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.