News / Nation

17th China-ASEAN Expo opens in south China

Xinhua
  12:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
The 17th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Friday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  12:12 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
17th China-ASEAN Expo opens in south China
Xinhua

The venue of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit is seen in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on November 26, 2020.

The 17th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off on Friday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Themed "Building the Belt and Road, Strengthening digital economy cooperation," this year's expo aims to deepen cooperation in trade, digital economy, science and technology, health and other fields to foster a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

With a planned exhibition area of 104,000 square meters, the expo has set up 5,400 booths in the venue. In addition, more than 1,500 enterprises from home and abroad will participate virtually in the four-day event, according to the organizers.

The expo will also host 11 high-level forums and more than 160 economic and trade promotion activities.

Initiated in 2004, the annual expo is an important platform for promoting trade and bilateral relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     