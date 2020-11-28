News / Nation

China's manned submersible Fendouzhe returns after ocean expedition

Xinhua
  13:27 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0
Fendouzhe set a national record by diving to a depth of 10,909 meters in the Mariana Trench at 8:12am on November 10.
Xinhua
  13:27 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0
Chinas manned submersible Fendouzhe returns after ocean expedition
Xinhua

Researchers get off Tansuo-1 after the ship anchored in Sanya on November 28, 2020. 

China's new deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver) returned to south China's Hainan Province on Saturday morning onboard the scientific research ship Tansuo-1, after completing its ocean expedition.

The ship Tansuo-1 berthed and anchored in Sanya at 8:30am on Saturday.

Fendouzhe set a national record by diving to a depth of 10,909 meters in the Mariana Trench at 8:12am on November 10.

During the expedition which started on October 10, Fendouzhe successfully completed 13 dives, eight of which exceeded a depth of 10,000 meters.

The expedition team overcame difficulties such as typhoons, rain and high temperatures, conducted multiple tests and obtained a batch of sediment, rock and seabed biological samples, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     