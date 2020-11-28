China's manned submersible Fendouzhe returns after ocean expedition

Fendouzhe set a national record by diving to a depth of 10,909 meters in the Mariana Trench at 8:12am on November 10.

Xinhua

China's new deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver) returned to south China's Hainan Province on Saturday morning onboard the scientific research ship Tansuo-1, after completing its ocean expedition.

The ship Tansuo-1 berthed and anchored in Sanya at 8:30am on Saturday.

Fendouzhe set a national record by diving to a depth of 10,909 meters in the Mariana Trench at 8:12am on November 10.

During the expedition which started on October 10, Fendouzhe successfully completed 13 dives, eight of which exceeded a depth of 10,000 meters.

The expedition team overcame difficulties such as typhoons, rain and high temperatures, conducted multiple tests and obtained a batch of sediment, rock and seabed biological samples, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.