Xi sends congratulatory letter on success of 10,000-meter sea trial of manned submersible Fendouzhe

  13:32 UTC+8, 2020-11-28

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a letter to congratulate on the successful completion of a 10,000-meter sea trial of the manned submersible Fendouzhe and its return to port.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended warm congratulations and sincere greetings to scientific researchers who are committed to the deep-sea equipment development and scientific studies.

China's new deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver) completed a 10,909-meter sea trial on November 10 and returned to the port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province on Saturday morning.

Xi stressed that the development of manned submersible Fendouzhe and its sea trial represented China's comprehensive strength in the field of marine high technology.

Source: Xinhua
