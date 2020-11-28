News / Nation

China's island province to hold 3rd international film festival

Xinhua
  19:47 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0
The third Hainan Island International Film Festival will be held from December 5 to 12 in Sanya, a resort city in China's island province of Hainan.
Xinhua
  19:47 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0
Chinas island province to hold 3rd international film festival

The third Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) will be held from December 5 to 12 in Sanya, a resort city in China's island province of Hainan.

A total of 4,376 films from 114 countries and regions have been submitted to the organizing committee of this year's HIIFF.

During the festival, 189 films from about 60 countries and regions will be screened. Among them, 97 screenings will be either a world, Asia, or China premiere.

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi will be the ambassador of the 3rd HIIFF, which is jointly hosted by the China Media Group and the Hainan provincial government.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     