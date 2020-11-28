China's island province to hold 3rd international film festival

The third Hainan Island International Film Festival will be held from December 5 to 12 in Sanya, a resort city in China's island province of Hainan.

A total of 4,376 films from 114 countries and regions have been submitted to the organizing committee of this year's HIIFF.

During the festival, 189 films from about 60 countries and regions will be screened. Among them, 97 screenings will be either a world, Asia, or China premiere.

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi will be the ambassador of the 3rd HIIFF, which is jointly hosted by the China Media Group and the Hainan provincial government.