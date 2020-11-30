Chinese mainland reports 18 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

China's National Health Commission received reports of 18 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, including three domestically transmitted cases.

China's National Health Commission said Monday that it received reports of 18 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, including three domestically transmitted cases and 15 imported ones.

All the domestically transmitted cases were reported in Inner Mongolia, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday, the commission said.

A total of 21 COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 3,858 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,609 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 249 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,530 by Sunday, including 277 patients still receiving treatment, seven of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,619 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the commission.

There were seven suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday, and 7,174 close contacts remained under medical observation.