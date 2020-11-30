News / Nation

Guangzhou tower lit up for skills contest

  00:12 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0
Canton Tower, also known as the Guangzhou TV Tower, was illuminated on Monday night to mark the 10-day countdown to the 1st Vocational Skills Competition of the People’s Republic of China.

Every night until December 13, the 600-meter-tall tower, the highest TV tower in China, will show a promotional video lasting four minutes and 30 seconds. Words such as “New Era, New Skills, New Dream,” the theme of the competition, and the “Master Skills, Change the World” slogan of the 46th WorldSkills Competition to take place in Shanghai in 2022 can be seen on the building.

The competition in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, from December 10 to 13 will see 2,565 contestants from all over the country compete in 86 skill programs. The largest skills competition in China will have 2,384 judges.

Among them, 63 are included in the 46th WorldSkills Competition and contestants will also compete for places in the national training team before vying for tickets to represent China in the international competition.

Both Guangdong and Shanghai will have 97 contestants taking part in the event.

Besides the competition, there will also be demonstrations of traditional Chinese skills, exhibitions and interactive activities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reservations will be needed for the public to attend the national competition while others can watch it online.

Ti Gong

Canton Tower is illuminated on Monday night. 

