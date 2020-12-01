News / Nation

Lost treasure of China's Old Summer Palace returns home

A bronze horse head sculpture, a treasure of China's Old Summer Palace that went missing after Anglo-French allied forces' looting 160 years ago, returned to its original palace home Tuesday.

It is the first time that a lost important cultural relic from the Old Summer Palace, or "Yuanmingyuan," has been returned to and housed at its original location after being repatriated from overseas.

Twelve animal head sculptures once formed a zodiac water clock in Beijing's Yuanmingyuan, built by Emperor Qianlong of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The originals were looted from the royal garden by Anglo-French allied forces in 1860 during the Second Opium War (1856-1860).

The horse head, designed by Italian artist Giuseppe Castiglione and crafted by royal craftsmen, is an artistic blend of East and West.

Macau billionaire Stanley Ho bought the bronze horse head and decided to donate it to the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) and return it to its original home.

The NCHA and competent departments of the Beijing municipal government have spent one year refurbishing the old Zhengjue Temple, the main place of worship for Qing Dynasty emperors in the garden, to an exhibition venue, said Liu Yuzhu, head of the NCHA.

An exhibition commemorating the return of the horse head has kicked off at the temple, displaying about 100 items including relics and photographs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
