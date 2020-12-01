News / Nation

China refutes Australia's accusation of tweeting 'fake image'

Xinhua
  20:45 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0
Hua Chunying on Tuesday refuted Australia's accusation that a Chinese official had tweeted a "fake image" about the Australian military's atrocities committed in Afghanistan.
Xinhua
  20:45 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday refuted Australia's accusation that a Chinese official had tweeted a "fake image" about the Australian military's atrocities committed in Afghanistan.

"The accusation is false in itself as the image was never a real one, but a computer-generated illustration by a young artist. The concept is completely different," spokesperson Hua Chunying told a routine press briefing, adding that the Australian side was trying to shift blames by hyping up the issue.

She pointed out that the image was based on a confirmed inquiry report by the Australian Defence Force (ADF). "Although it is an illustration, it reflects facts."

On November 19, the ADF released the findings of the inquiry that heard testimonies from more than 400 witnesses. The inquiry found that "credible evidence" proved that special-forces soldiers murdered 39 prisoners, farmers and civilians during the war in Afghanistan.

Citing an interview of the image's creator, Hua said what Australian soldiers had done was much more brutal than what's been portrayed in the image.

When dealing with issues involving China, some people always insist on the "I can, but you are not allowed" mentality, Hua said, citing examples from the fields of technology and economy.

"I can have the 5G, but you are not allowed" "I can take you down economically, but you are not allowed" and "I can openly criticize you, but you are not allowed." Such an attitude reveals the arrogance and hypocrisy of some people and exposes the real purpose, which is to deprive China's right to speak out the truth, the spokesperson said.

"I hope these people can view China and China's development calmly and rationally, take constructive actions and work with China to resolve differences, and jointly maintain the healthy development of bilateral relations," said Hua.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     