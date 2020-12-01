China urges US to lift sanctions on Chinese enterprises

China urges the United States to lift all illegal sanctions on related Chinese enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to a query on the United States imposing sanctions on China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC). The United States claimed that companies such as CEIEC had supported Internet surveillance in Venezuela.

"China has always believed that the sovereign equality of nations and non-interference in other countries' internal affairs are some of the most significant principles of the UN Charter," Hua said, adding that the legitimacy of the Venezuelan government should not be determined by any third party, and the Venezuelan government and its people have the ability and wisdom to appropriately handle their problems.

"We firmly oppose unilateral sanctions and other means to coerce the Venezuelan people to change their path of development," the spokesperson said.

Hua said China attaches great importance to its relations with Venezuela, stands firmly with the Venezuelan people, supports the Venezuelan government's right to safeguard its national sovereignty, national dignity, and social development, and supports Venezuela in choosing a development path suitable for its own national conditions.

China has always been a staunch defender of network security, advocating the application of information and communication technology to promote economic and social development and improve the well-being of the people. The relevant actions of the United States are purely a pretext to suppress Venezuela and Chinese enterprises.

"We urge the United States to abide by international law and the basic norms governing international relations, take practical actions to correct mistakes, and lift various illegal sanctions. China will take necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of our companies," Hua said.